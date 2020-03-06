DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 69.61% and a negative return on equity of 104.18%.

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.18 million, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRRX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of DURECT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

In other DURECT news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 77,500 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

