El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. El Pollo LoCo also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.75-0.80 EPS.

Shares of LOCO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,535. El Pollo LoCo has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $419.26 million, a PE ratio of -407.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered El Pollo LoCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo LoCo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

