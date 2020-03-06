El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.75-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. El Pollo LoCo also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.75-0.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.26 million, a P/E ratio of -400.53 and a beta of 0.94. El Pollo LoCo has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. El Pollo LoCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.