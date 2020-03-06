Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.69. 47,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,236. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $14.74.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ELOX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.