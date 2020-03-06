Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.69. 47,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,236. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $14.74.

ELOX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Earnings History for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX)

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit