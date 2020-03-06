Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $38,511,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 7,559.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 374,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 369,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,685,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,663,000 after buying an additional 360,690 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,145,000 after buying an additional 348,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $25,061,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.69. 517,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.08.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.