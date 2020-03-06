Evercore ISI Upgrades Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $70.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a sell rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.57.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $52.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $72.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.68 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,162,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,501,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 244.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after buying an additional 488,205 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 290.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 581,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,752,000 after acquiring an additional 432,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,553,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,074,000 after acquiring an additional 308,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

