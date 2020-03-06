Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.85-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $840-865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $845.83 million.Funko also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.85-1.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Funko in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Funko from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of FNKO opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Funko has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Funko had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

