Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.85-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $840-865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $845.83 million.Funko also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.85-1.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Funko in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Funko from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of FNKO opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Funko has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Funko had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit