GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLIBA. Citigroup upgraded GCI Liberty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on GCI Liberty from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCI Liberty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GCI Liberty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GLIBA traded down $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.67. The stock had a trading volume of 16,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. GCI Liberty has a one year low of $52.20 and a one year high of $79.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.23.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $6.99. The business had revenue of $232.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 216.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. On average, research analysts expect that GCI Liberty will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,383,000 after acquiring an additional 154,167 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in GCI Liberty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,266,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 71,690 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in GCI Liberty by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,036,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after purchasing an additional 194,334 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC lifted its stake in GCI Liberty by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 2,066,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,389,000 after purchasing an additional 144,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GCI Liberty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,245,000 after purchasing an additional 48,718 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

