Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.44 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 2.68%.

GMRE opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

