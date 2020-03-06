Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,935 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 522.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 143,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 120,581 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $523,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 283,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 26,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 199,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 122,216 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of MLPA stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.53. 84,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,361. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.20%. This is a positive change from Global X MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.