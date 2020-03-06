Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GPP. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.25.

GPP traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,439. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $323.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.09% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Green Plains Partners will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.18%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 107.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 295,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 36,309 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

