Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($2.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $79.45 million for the quarter.

Shares of GIFI opened at $4.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $67.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through in segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules for petrochemical and industrial facilities, foundations for alternative energy developments, and other steel structures.

