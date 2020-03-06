Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAS. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Hasbro from to in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hasbro from to in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.82.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HAS traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.22. 71,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,490. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $126.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

