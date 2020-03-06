Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Position Lifted by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Hawkins worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hawkins in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hawkins by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Hawkins by 9.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Shares of HWKN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.80. 3,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,325. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $47.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

HWKN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.