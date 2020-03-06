Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Position Lifted by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Hawkins worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hawkins in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hawkins by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Hawkins by 9.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWKN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.80. 3,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,325. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $47.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

HWKN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

