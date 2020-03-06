HeroNode Trading Up 11% Over Last 7 Days (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One HeroNode token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Token Store, LBank and IDEX. During the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. HeroNode has a total market cap of $74,447.00 and $798.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HeroNode alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode’s launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, IDEX, Bibox, LBank and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.