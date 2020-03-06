Imperial Capital Lowers Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Price Target to $2.00

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) had its price objective decreased by Imperial Capital from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GPOR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Gulfport Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Gulfport Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gulfport Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Gulfport Energy stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,092,684. Gulfport Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 116.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $281.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Gulfport Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,276,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 259,722 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 558.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 67,036 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 170,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 34,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,914,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 189,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

