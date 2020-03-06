iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,755,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $750,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,702. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.26. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $115.47 and a 1-year high of $143.69.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

