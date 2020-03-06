Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $65.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.68 million.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $427.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s payout ratio is 60.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

