J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $168.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.22 million. J.Jill had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 18.60%. J.Jill updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.06-0.08 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.10-0.14 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JILL opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.69.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

