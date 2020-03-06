Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.37.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.43. The stock had a trading volume of 52,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,927. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.90.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.81, for a total value of $1,058,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,024.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

