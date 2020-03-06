Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.61. Kohl’s also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 4.20-4.60 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on KSS. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Kohl’s stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $34.77. 2,520,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,105. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $75.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.704 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 55.14%.

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Read More: Correction

Earnings History and Estimates for Kohl`s (NYSE:KSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit