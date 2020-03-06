Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.61. Kohl’s also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.20-4.60 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on KSS. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Kohl’s stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $34.77. 2,520,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,105. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $75.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.704 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 55.14%.

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

