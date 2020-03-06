Kolion Reaches Market Cap of $677,910.00 (KLN)

Kolion (CURRENCY:KLN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Kolion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00007431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kolion has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Kolion has a market capitalization of $677,910.00 and approximately $23,965.00 worth of Kolion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kolion

Kolion’s total supply is 999,999 tokens. The official website for Kolion is kolionovo.org . Kolion’s official Twitter account is @michael_077

Buying and Selling Kolion

Kolion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kolion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kolion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kolion using one of the exchanges listed above.

