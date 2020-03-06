LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. LEGRAND S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $16.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

