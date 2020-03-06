LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. LEGRAND S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $16.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49.
