Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 14.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 35.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $1,842,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $2,690,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,347,319.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,729 shares of company stock worth $5,281,289. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $81.60. 8,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.57 and a 1-year high of $98.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

