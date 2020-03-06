Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9,334.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 147,678 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Lockheed Martin worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $545,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $9.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $374.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $292.53 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.