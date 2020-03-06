LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 96,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 17,012 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.72.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.73. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $68.50 and a 1-year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

