Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MGTA opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.77. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Magenta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

In related news, insider Jason Gardner sold 4,392 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $66,319.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 344,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,206,782. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John C. Davis, Jr. sold 11,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $169,861.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,702 shares of company stock valued at $464,511 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

