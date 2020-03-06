Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of MGTA opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.77. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Magenta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.
Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile
Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.
