MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH comprises approximately 2.1% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $13,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

MKC stock traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.33. The company had a trading volume of 492,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,350. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.26. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $135.42 and a 1-year high of $174.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

