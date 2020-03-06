Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stake Reduced by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,386 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises about 2.3% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $14,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,272,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,437. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.82. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $178.27 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $154.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

