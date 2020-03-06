Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.17.

MU traded down $1.85 on Monday, reaching $51.87. 8,755,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,483,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,300. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 107,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $651,802,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,704,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

