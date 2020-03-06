Morpheus Labs Tops One Day Trading Volume of $140,870.00 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 55.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $140,870.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, HitBTC and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

