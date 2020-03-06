New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.94 million.

NFE opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit