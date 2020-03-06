New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Announces Earnings Results

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.94 million.

NFE opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

