NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR (NDVLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:NDVLY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 84,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345. NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.

About NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, constructs, operates, manages, rents, and leases properties. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, Service, Infrastructure, Hotel Operations, Department Stores, and Others segments.

