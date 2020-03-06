NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR (NDVLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.
OTCMKTS:NDVLY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 84,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345. NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.
About NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR
Read More: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.