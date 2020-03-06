NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 206.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE traded down $10.52 on Friday, hitting $265.64. 220,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.87 and its 200 day moving average is $240.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.92 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.40.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,465 shares of company stock worth $13,095,996. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

