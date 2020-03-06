Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 166.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,466 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nike by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,102,409,000 after acquiring an additional 330,620 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Nike by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $667,155,000 after acquiring an additional 733,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,753,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $582,852,000 after acquiring an additional 60,030 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,393,767 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $546,443,000 after acquiring an additional 128,067 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.30. 865,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,617,666. The company has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.46 and its 200-day moving average is $94.30.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $11,138,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.18.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

