NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 13,425 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 191.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 53,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth $452,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 2,449,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,766,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $37.42. 27,650,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,069,164. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average of $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.94.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.