NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 1,414 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA traded down $8.81 on Friday, hitting $202.65. 12,178,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,892,290. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

