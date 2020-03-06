NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 1,749 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 102.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.80. 19,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,175. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $125.28 and a one year high of $156.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.08 and its 200 day moving average is $142.98.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.