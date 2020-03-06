NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 2,338 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 221.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 8,370 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 22.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,169,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cleveland Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.67.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $7.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $307.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,356,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $309.50 and its 200 day moving average is $298.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $216.22 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

