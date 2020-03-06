NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 6,215 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 304.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,256 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,702,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,681,510. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.79 and a 200-day moving average of $186.07. The stock has a market cap of $381.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

