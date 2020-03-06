NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.79.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $6.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.76. 96,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,764. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $168.05 and a one year high of $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

