NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 17,160 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 40.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $6,671,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $33,891,000. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.45. 79,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.23. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

