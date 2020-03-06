NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,850,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 192,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.54. 4,440,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,939,375. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.