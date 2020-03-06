NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 119.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,936 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 14,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,912,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,341,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 538,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.19.

Shares of GE traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $9.51. 85,392,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,379,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

