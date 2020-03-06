NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 484,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,099,000 after purchasing an additional 84,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,596. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $114.62 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.73 and its 200 day moving average is $138.09.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

