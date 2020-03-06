NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 1,151 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $302,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 28,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 11.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.83 on Friday, reaching $209.29. 198,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,711. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.82.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

