NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 3,359 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VF during the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in VF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,303,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in VF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

VFC traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,248. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. VF Corp has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. VF’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

