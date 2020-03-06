NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 7,195 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 132.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.35.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $8.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.11. 3,316,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,570. The firm has a market cap of $262.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.09 and its 200-day moving average is $227.89.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

