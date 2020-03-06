NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 846 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 131,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,416,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,050,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,888. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.16. The company has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.15.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

