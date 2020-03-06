NorthRock Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Danaher by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,984,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,023,000 after acquiring an additional 73,456 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,812,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,255,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $325,734,000 after purchasing an additional 62,415 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,376,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $211,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,069,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,452,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.06.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.80. The company had a trading volume of 128,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,641. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.35 and its 200-day moving average is $147.91. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.50 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The company has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

